Tomato prices sees dip in prices in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a huge relief to the common man from increased tomato prices, the prices are gradually coming down. Hyderabad received 850 quintals of tomatoes till Monday and 2,450 quintals on the same day. As a result, the prices went down.

Along with this, tomato is also coming from the surrounding districts of Hyderabad in large scale. At present, the price of a kilo of tomato in Rythu Bazar is Rs. 63 while in the outside market it is Rs. up to 120. At the end of August traders say there is a possibility of a drop below Rs 50.