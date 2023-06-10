  • Menu
TOMCOM conducts special drive to fetch overseas jobs to nurses

Telanana Overseas Manpower Company Ltd
Highlights

Hyderabad: Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited (TOMCOM), a registered recruitment agency under the Department of Labour, Employment, Training and Factories, Government of Telangana, is conducting a special drive to facilitate overseas job placements for nurses in various countries.

There is a large demand for qualified nurses and other healthcare workers in many developed countries like USA, Canada, Japan, Australia, UK, Germany and other European countries. The company is partnering with government as well as private registered agencies in these countries to provide training and language skills and offer overseas job placements to qualified candidates through safe and legal channels of migration.

It is conducting enrolment drive cum workshops to provide information about country specific nursing and related job opportunities, in various districts of Telangana: On June 12 at Government College of nursing Bhoiguda, Hyderabad; June 14 at Government College of Nursing, Dharoor camp, Jagityal; June 15 at Government College of Nursing Shanthi Nagar, Rajanna Sircilla; June 16 at Chalmeda Anand Rao Institute of Medical Sciences, College of Nursing, Bommakal, Karimnagar.

The company invites interested and eligible candidates to attend the drive along with the updated resumes and relevant documents. For moredetails, visit www.tomcom.telangana.gov.in. or contact 6302292450 /7893566493.

