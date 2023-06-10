Live
- Chidambaram hits out at BJP for 'absolute intolerance to any criticism'
- Apex court to hear plea for cancellation on June 13
- BJP, Congress gears up for election in Madhya Pradesh, launches poll campaign
- Byju’s set to sack 1,000 employees
- Visakhapatnam: MP CM Ramesh inspects arrangements for Amit Shah’s visit
- Tanla set to buy ValueFirst Group
- Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 10 June 2023
- Bhagavanth Kesari teaser: Balakrishna's mass aura on screen
- School buses sans fitness cannot ply on roads: RTO
- Stock markets drift lower for 2nd session
TOMCOM conducts special drive to fetch overseas jobs to nurses
Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited (TOMCOM), a registered recruitment agency under the Department of Labour, Employment, Training and Factories, Government of Telangana, is conducting a special drive to facilitate overseas job placements for nurses in various countries.
Hyderabad: Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited (TOMCOM), a registered recruitment agency under the Department of Labour, Employment, Training and Factories, Government of Telangana, is conducting a special drive to facilitate overseas job placements for nurses in various countries.
There is a large demand for qualified nurses and other healthcare workers in many developed countries like USA, Canada, Japan, Australia, UK, Germany and other European countries. The company is partnering with government as well as private registered agencies in these countries to provide training and language skills and offer overseas job placements to qualified candidates through safe and legal channels of migration.
It is conducting enrolment drive cum workshops to provide information about country specific nursing and related job opportunities, in various districts of Telangana: On June 12 at Government College of nursing Bhoiguda, Hyderabad; June 14 at Government College of Nursing, Dharoor camp, Jagityal; June 15 at Government College of Nursing Shanthi Nagar, Rajanna Sircilla; June 16 at Chalmeda Anand Rao Institute of Medical Sciences, College of Nursing, Bommakal, Karimnagar.
The company invites interested and eligible candidates to attend the drive along with the updated resumes and relevant documents. For moredetails, visit www.tomcom.telangana.gov.in. or contact 6302292450 /7893566493.