Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates Today

1. The stage is now officially set for TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao to take an active part in national politics as the Election Commission of India has permitted the change of name of the pink party from TRS to BRS.









2. Justice D Nagarjun of the Telangana High Court on Thursday "reserved" orders in the criminal revision case filed by the ACP, Special Investigation Team (SIT), challenging the order of the First Additional Special Judge for Trial of SPE & ACB Cases, Nampally, proposing to array B L Santosh, Bhusarapu Srinivas, Tushar Vellapally and Jaggu Swamy as accused 4 to 7 in the TRS MLAs' poaching case.









3. What's a film festival without red carpets, a hall packed with eager audiences, stories that glue all to the screen, and stars that descend to make one believe in celluloid fairytales?









4. The U-Turn of CM KCR from promising bloodshed while Hyderabad Metro was being constructed to now laying the foundation stone for a new line is not surprising at all









5. Hyderabad: The doctors would be taking up a rally from Osmania General Hospital to Medical College at 2 pm The State government had said that it would protect the hospital's heritage block and construct new infrastructure by taking into consideration the committee's recommendations and directions of the High Court Recently, one staff member was injured when the rooftop fell in the minor operation theatre























