Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates Today

1. Revanth Reddy questions ECI over approving the BRS name. The Chief Election Commissioner did not give an appointment even after five days to raise objections





2. In good news for the junior lecturers who were eagerly awaiting recruitment notification, for the first time after the formation of Telangana, under the control of the Commissioner of Intermediate Education on Friday Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) released a notification for recruitment to 1,392 junior lecturers.





3. Expecting a heavy rush of passengers for the upcoming festival Sankranti, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is planning to operate 4,322 special buses, from January 7 to January 15, 2023.





4. Hyderabad: YSRTP president YS Sharmila's hunger strike continues for the second day. Police cordon continues at Lotus Pond. The police cordoned off...





5. Unaccounted money & gold were seized; account books, which contain details of money transactions confiscated IT officials verifying emails, and messages alleged to be related to transactions













































