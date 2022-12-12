Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates Today

1. State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar has lashed out at Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao as to what has happened to his promise of Rs 500 crore Gulf Workers Welfare Fund and establishing a special board for them.







2. Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Sunday vowed to not speak about politics until a month before the next Assembly elections.





3. Informs that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was setting up a medical college in every district with the aim of bringing specialty medicine closer to the people Says hospitals should ensure that all types of tests including TIFA are available for pregnant women and ensure they don't go to the private hospitals and face financial problems





4. The activities of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) will kickstart in Delhi with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao performing a two-day Raja Shyamala Devi Yagam at the party's temporary office. KCR is leaving for Delhi on Monday to oversee the arrangements for the inauguration of the party office on Wednesday.





5. Cricfuse, the largest multi-branded cricket accessories company in the Telugu States, has set up its third outlet in Hyderabad



























































