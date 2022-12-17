Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates Today

1. Hyderabad: President Droupadi Murmu will be spending a good part of her time visiting important temples in Telangana like Ramappa temple in Warangal, Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy temple in Bhadrachalam and Yadadri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple during her five-day maiden southern sojourn starting from December 26.





2. Komatireddy Venkat Reddy likely to join BJP Reddy submits memorandum to PM requesting to upgrade the Hyderabad- Vijayawada national highway into six lanes and to complete all pending highway projects in his LS segments.





3. On the occasion of the 51st Vijay Diwas, a wreath-laying ceremony was organised by the Telangana and Andhra Sub Area. Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, Telangana Governor paid tributes to the war heroes by laying a wreath at Veerula Sainik Smarak in Secunderabad on Friday.





4. It is not always about civic issues that Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) cares about as the civic body is also playing a crucial role in improving the lives of women from economically weaker sections as well.





5. Around 300 stalls to be set up and will provide an opportunity to young authors for displaying their books Timings of the fair from Monday to Friday is 2 pm-8.30 pm and during weekends from 1 pm to 9 pm

























