Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates Today

1. Overall crime rate in Hyderabad remained almost the same with a total of 22,060 cases this year as against 21,998 in 2021, whereas cybercrimes, property crime and automobile theft, number of narcotic drug seizure cases were on the rise





2. A day after ED mentioned BRS senior leader and MLC K Kavitha's name in the charge-sheet in the Delhi Liquor scam, she met her father and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao at Pragati Bhavan on Wednesday.





3. The Telangana High Court Single Bench headed by Justice K Surender on Wednesday allowed the criminal petition filed by Ishan Sharma and two others as Lunch Motion plea seeking to quash the proceedings in the FIR filed by the Cyber Crimes PS, CCS Hyderabad.





4. The doctors of Nizams Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) achieved a rare feat by taking up four organ transplantations in 24 hours.





5. Dr. Shantha Sinha, former chairperson of, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, said here on Wednesday that schools which had a thousand-plus students



























