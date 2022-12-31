Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates Today

1. Hyderabad: Stage is set for ringing in the New Year in a grand manner. Event managers have planned several programmes both in star hotels, pubs and resorts on Saturday. The enthusiasm is so high that long queues were seen at liquor shops on Friday.





2. The Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL), MD, NVS Reddy on Friday announced that to facilitate safe travel on the occasion of New Year Eve's celebrations on December 31, metro trains will be run till early morning hours of Sunday.





3. State BJP Core Committee at a virtual meeting here on Friday, chaired by party chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar, condoled the demise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother, Heeraben.





4. The palace, built by Paigah noble Nawab Fakhruddin, is European-styled and is considered as one of the best examples of Palladian architecture The restoration works will cost Rs 10 crore and will is expected to completed within two years





5. As per city health practitioner's data, almost every day the pediatric ward of the health centers are witnessing around 70 cases of cold and fever According to teachers, in the span of two weeks around 25 to 30 per cent of students were daily absent in schools Concerns have been raised among parents and teachers and have demanded the school management and the Education department to set up health checkup camps in the schools and conduct health checks twice a year



























