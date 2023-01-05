Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates Today

1. Kalvakuntla Kavitha, the founder & president of Telangana Jagruthi, and the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. Her personality commands followers, and over time she has been building the right teams to create a difference in society.





2. Making its strategies move in the new year, the BRS made its intent clear to make a mark in the four of the eight poll-bound States. The BRS has announced that it would contest some of the seats in Karnataka, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.





3. At the beginning of this academic year, the Education department had chalked out a plan for class 10 students, advised schools to complete the syllabus by December 31 and planned out the 40-day subject-wise schedule of special classes.





4. Hyderabad: Tickets sale began on Wednesday for the Hyderabad leg of the FIA Formula E world championship race which is scheduled to be held on February 11. Telangana Government's Special Chief Secretary (Municipal Administration) Arvind Kumar booked the first ticket at an event here.





5. The rift between TPCC president A Revanth Reddy and the seniors in the party once again came to fore as the group which had recently raised a banner of revolt against Revanth skipped the one-day training camp for party leaders despite AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge's direction to attend the camp.



























