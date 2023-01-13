Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates Today

1. Andhra Pradesh known for cockfights particularly in the twin Godavari districts during Sankranti will this year witness Telangana roosters raking in moolah for Andhra businesspeople.





2. Hyderabad: Drinking water shortage has become a never-ending issue to the locals of Jawahar Nagar and Dammaiguda, as only 50 per cent of the pipeline has been laid; rest is pending for the past three months.





3. Industries and Commerce Minister K T Rama Rao met top business and industry leaders in Mumbai on Thursday. He met Tata group chairman N Chandrasekaran, chairman of JSW Steel Sajjan Jindal, chairman and MD of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) Sanjiv Mehta.





4. The State government will launch phase-II of the 'Kanti Velugu' programme from Khammam public meeting in the presence of Chief Ministers of Delhi, Kerala and Punjab on January 18.





5. The Cyberabad and Rachakonda Traffic police have appealed to the public to avoid travelling, as much as possible, in early morning due to the prevailing fog in the city



























