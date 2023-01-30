Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates Today

1. Hyderabad: HAML, MD, along with senior officials inspected a 10 km stretch between Narsingi underpass to Rajendranagar hillock on Sunday





2. The All-India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is getting into election mode. Party chief Asaduddin Owaisi for the last few days has been addressing public meetings 'Jalsa-e-Halat-e-Hazera' on current affairs and has a slew of activities lined up in the coming days.





3. The Hyderabad traffic police issued an advisory on Sunday following the ongoing construction work at the Amberpet flyover on National Highway (NH-163) for 40 days.





4. With over 13 various sessions related to poetry, films, stage talks, workshops, storytelling, the 13th edition proved to be a festival of ideas, conversations with works of favourite authors and space for city residents for community engagement





5. Locals claimed that the drinking water is getting mixed with sewage



























