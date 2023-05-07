TPCC banking on Priyanka to boost cadre morale

Hyderabad: With final pre-poll survey reports indicating a clear victory for the Congress party, Congressmen are in a jubilant mood. According to ABP C-voter survey, Congress would get 110 to 122 seats and would emerge as single largest party and its closest rival BJP is likely to get 73-85 seats while JD(S) is pegged around 21-29 seats.

This has pushed the TPCC also into buoyed mood and all-out efforts to make the first-ever visit of the senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi to Hyderabad on Monday a grand success. TPCC feels that Priyanka’s visit will help in taking the state unit into poll mood.

The TPCC feels that Karnataka would prove to be the gateway for the resurrection of Congress in Telangana as well. The TPCC proposes to present a costly Pochampally saree to Priyanka Gandhi. Congress Legislature Party leader Bhatti Vikramarka and some others went to Pochampally to select the saree.

Priyanka would be addressing a public meeting at Saroornagar. Before that the party leaders will pay tributes to the statue of Srikantha Chary who had sacrificed his life by resorting to self-immolation at LB Nagar for the sake of separate Telangana state in 2009, and then go in a procession to the venue of the public meeting. TPCC leaders say that this meeting assumes importance as they would explain what the party would do for youth after coming to power in the state. Unemployment has been one of the major issues in Karnataka as well.



The meeting is expected to strengthen the party’s ongoing statewide movement over the problems of the unemployed in the wake of the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) question paper leak. The TPCC has been demanding a CBI probe into the issue.