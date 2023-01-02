TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy arrested

Hyderabad: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief A Revanth Reddy on Monday was taken into custody. He was taken to a nearby police station. The TPCC questioned the police officials about his house arrest in front of the media. Speaking to the police officials at his house, the TPCC chief said that the police have every authority to arrest him if he was found at the Dharna Chowk as planned by the party but they don't have any rights to arrest him or prevent him from performing his duties. Revanth informed that the police that he is on the way to Secretariat to inspect some works there. Revanth said that he is also a public representative like KCR and he doesn't have to inform police about his duties.



It is to mention here that the Hyderabad police on Monday placed Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief A Revanth Reddy and several Congress leaders under house arrest on Monday in the wake of the party's scheduled dharna programme at Dharna Chowk.



It is to mention here that Rajiv Gandhi Panchayati Raj Sangathan state convenor Rachamalla Siddeshwar stated that the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi government has diverted the gram panchayat development funds to other sectors.

In a statement, he said that Sarpanches are severe distress as the Telangana government led by the BRS has allegedly diverted the Central Finance Commission Funds meant for development of gram panchayats. He added that the BRS government delaying release of funds to the gram panchayats.