Traffic Advisory for President Droupadi Murmu’s Visit to Hyderabad: Routes and Disruptions

In light of President Droupadi Murmu’s two-day visit to Hyderabad, the city’s traffic police have issued a traffic advisory with restrictions on key routes.

Traffic is expected to be either halted or diverted at various locations during the President’s movement. Commuters are advised to plan their travel accordingly.

Routes to Avoid:

On Thursday, from 5:30 pm to 9:00 pm, traffic disruptions will occur at the following locations:

- Panjagutta Junction

- Greenlands Junction

- Begumpet Flyover

- HPS Out Gate

- Shyam Lal Building

- PPNT Flyover

- Airport Y Junction

- Monappa Junction

- Yashoda Hospital

- Katriya Hotel

- Raj Bhavan Road

- VV Statue

- Khairatabad Flyover

- Necklace Rotary

- NTR Marg

- Telugu Thalli Junction

- Katta Maisamma

- Iqbal Minar

- Old Ambedkar Statue Junction

- Tank Bund

- NTR Stadium

- Ashok Nagar Junction

On Friday, between 9:30 am and 12:15 pm, the following areas will also experience traffic disruptions:

- Raj Bhavan Road

- VV Statue

- KCP Ansari Manzil

- Taj Krishna

- Road No. 1/7

- NFCL

- Sagar Society

- NTR Bhavan

- Jubilee Hills Check Post

- Road No. 45 Junction

- Cable Bridge

- Road No. 65

- Panjagutta Flyover

- Monappa Junction

- Begumpet Airport

Real-Time Travel Assistance:

For those facing travel issues, the traffic police have set up a helpline at 9010203626. Updates and assistance are also available through social media platforms.

Public Cooperation Requested:

The traffic police urge the public to cooperate for smooth traffic management during President Murmu's visit to ensure minimal disruption.

President Murmu's Visit Highlights:

During her visit, President Murmu will inaugurate LokManthan-2024, a colloquium of nationalist thinkers, at Shilpakala Vedika in Shilparamam.

Organised by Prajna Pravah, the event will host insightful discussions and debates on a range of national issues.



