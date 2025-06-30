Traffic advisory issued for Balkampet Yellamma Kalyanam

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Traffic Police have issued a comprehensive traffic advisory in anticipation of the Balkampet Yellamma Kalyanam festival, which is scheduled to take place from 30 June to 2 July. The authorities expect a large congregation of devotees to attend the Kalyanotsavam on 1 July and the Rathotsavam on 2 July.

According to the police, significant traffic congestion is expected in the streets surrounding the Yellamma Temple in Balkampet due to the influx of devotees and their vehicles. To minimise inconvenience to commuters, the police have advised motorists to take alternative routes and avoid movement towards the temple area.

The traffic diversions will be in effect on both 1 and 2 July. Traffic from Green Lands, Matha Temple, and Satyam Theatre heading towards Fateh Nagar will be diverted at the SR Nagar ‘T’ Junction. Vehicles will be directed towards the SR Nagar Community Hall, Abhilasha Towers, B.K Guda X Road, and then straight towards Sriram Nagar X Road, leading to the Sanath Nagar or Fateh Nagar Road.

Commuters travelling from the Fateh Nagar flyover towards Balkampet will not be permitted to proceed and will be diverted at the New Bridge towards Katta Maisamma Temple and Begumpet. Similarly, traffic from Green Lands, Bakul Apartments, and Food World will not be allowed to proceed towards Balkampet and will be diverted at the Food World X roads towards Sonabai Temple, Satyam Theater, and Maitrivanam or SR Nagar ‘T’ Junction.

Motorists coming from Begumpet and Kattamaisamma Temple towards Balkampet will also be diverted. They will be directed towards Green Lands, Matha Temple, Satyam Theater, and the SR Nagar ‘T’ Junction before taking a left turn to the SR Nagar Community Hall. Additionally, all by-lanes and link roads from the SR Nagar ‘T’ Junction to Fateh Nagar will remain closed.

Devotees attending the festival are requested to use designated parking areas only, including the R & B Office, GHMC ground, the roadside parking towards Nature Cure Hospital on Padma Shree Road, the area under the Fateh Nagar Railway bridge, and Nature Cure Hospital.

The police have requested all commuters to cooperate and use alternative routes to reach their destinations. For emergency travel assistance and live traffic updates, commuters can contact the traffic helpline at 9010203626 or follow the Hyderabad Traffic Police on their social media platforms, including their Facebook page (facebook.com/HYDTP) and Twitter handle (@HYDP).