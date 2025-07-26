Traffic comes to a standstill as moderate showers lash city

Hyderabad: Incessant rains continued for the third day, leading to major traffic disruptions and hardship for residents. The government has put the officials on high alert.

The city remained cloudy and witnessed light to moderate showers and drizzle throughout the day. Rains were reported from Saroornagar, Dilsukhnagar, Malakpet, Nampally, Charminar, Koti, Abids, Ramanthapur, Mehdipatnam and Amberpet. In addition to these areas, other areas of the city also experienced substantial rainfall and were drizzling on and off the whole day. Rains were witnessed at areas like Kothapet, Secunderabad, Bowenpally, Marredpally, Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Punjagutta, Lakdikapool, Filmnagar, Borabanda, Yousufguda, and other areas of the Old city.

The rains lead to heavy traffic jams across the city. Several areas in the city witnessed huge traffic jams and vehicles crawling at a snail’s pace. Nampally -Lakdikapul – Masab Tank – Banjara Hills – Khairtabad – Somajiguda – Punjagutta – Ameerpet – Begumpet – Secunderabad – Kukatpally – Hitech City stretches, and IT corridor were jammed packed. The citizens got soaked and were at a standstill on the roads.

With the rains lashing for the last three days, the water levels have increased in nalas and waterbodies across the city. The government has put the officials on high alert and directed them to take preventive and relief measures with regard to inundations at various locations. To ensure the removal of blockages to the rainwater and alerts issued to the residents of low-lying areas. The Hyderabad IMD department in its forecast for Hyderabad on Friday said that for the next two days, the weather will remain generally cloudy. “Light to moderate rain or drizzle accompanied with gusty winds of 30-40 kmph is very likely to occur across Hyderabad,” stated the IMD Hyderabad forecast.

Meanwhile, GHMC Commissioner Karnan directed officials to be present on the ground and respond swiftly to any problems, particularly those related to water logging and drainage overflow.

During a meeting, it was discussed the importance of maintaining de-watering pumps near railway under bridges (RUBs), cleaning catch pits, removing silt from connecting pipelines, and ensuring proper desilting during the monsoon. They also highlighted the need to transport and dispose of removed silt properly, along with clearing garbage carried by rainwater. Ensuring the presence of METs at ward offices was also prioritized.

Officials were instructed to remain alert at all 141 identified water-logging points within GHMC limits and ensure that water does not stagnate near underpasses and RUBs. Support from the Water Board was also deemed essential for these efforts.