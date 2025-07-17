Traffic cops launch daytime drunk driving crackdown

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad city traffic police has intensified its crackdown on drunk driving by launching surprise checks during daylight hours at various key locations across the city on Wednesday. This strategic move follows concerning incidents of daytime drunk driving, particularly involving school bus and commercial vehicle operators.

According to the traffic police, this initiative aims to reinforce road safety awareness and curb the growing trend of alcohol consumption during daytime, especially among drivers of two-wheelers, four-wheelers, and transport vehicles. Contrary to the common perception that drunk driving primarily occurs at night, recent data and incidents have indicated that a significant number of accidents are linked to daytime intoxication.

"These checks are being conducted at accident-prone and hotspot locations across the city," stated V Chandra Kumar, Assistant Commissioner of Police, South East Zone. "These checks were organised strategically at locations without causing traffic congestion, ensuring a smooth and uninterrupted flow of traffic."

Offenders found driving in an intoxicated condition will be booked under relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act and produced before the Hon'ble Courts, facing substantial fines, imprisonment, and temporary or permanent suspension of their driving licences.

Hyderabad Traffic Police reiterates that drunk driving constitutes a serious offence and endangers not only the life of the offender but also the lives of innocent road users.

Regular checks will continue both during the day and night to ensure public safety.

Police have requested commuters to refrain from driving under the influence of alcohol and to cooperate with Hyderabad Traffic Police.