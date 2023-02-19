Traffic curbs imposed for 'Sunday-Funday'

Hyderabad: In view of the 'Sunday-Funday' to be organised at Tank Bund on Sunday, certain traffic restrictions are imposed in the surroundings between 5pm to 10 pm, the city traffic police said.

Traffic restrictions will be in force at Liberty Junction, Ambedkar Statue, Iqbal Minar, Himayathnagar, Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat, Karbala Maidan, Sailing Club, Kavadiguda DBR Mills, Lower Tank Bund, Katta Maisamma Temple, Telugu Thalli flyover, Goshala and Lower Tank Bund. Parking facility will be provided at Ambedkar Statue to Lepakshi, New MLA Quarters, Adarshnagar, Sailing Club to Children's Park, Buddha Bhavan backside towards Necklace road and NTR Grounds.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police requested citizens to avoid the Tank Bund route and instead take alternate routes to avoid inconvenience. In case of any emergency, citizens can call – 9010203626 (Traffic Helpline) for travel assistance.