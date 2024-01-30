Live
Traffic restrictions at Bapu Ghat
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad city traffic police issued a traffic advisory in view of observance of the ‘76th death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi’ at Bapu...
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad city traffic police issued a traffic advisory in view of observance of the ‘76th death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi’ at Bapu Ghat in Langar Houz on January 30 Tuesday.
According to police, several VIPs and dignitaries will visit Bapu Ghat to pay homage to the Father of the Nation at 10.30 am. The traffic will either be stopped or diverted on from 10 am to 11.30 am. at Bapu Ghat - Langar Houz – Rethibowli Junction - Nanal Nagar Junction - Andhra Flour Mill - Langar Houz - Sangam Bus Stop - Shaikpet Nala.
Police requested the citizens to take note of the programme and plan their movements accordingly and co-operate with the Hyderabad Traffic Police.
