Traffic restrictions for Formula-E racing

Hyderabad: In view of the upcoming Indian Racing League (IRL), between December 9 and 11, the Hyderabad traffic police on Tuesday imposed traffic restrictions.

The race will commence from IMAX (at Necklace Road) and loop towards Rotary, Telugu Thalli Junction, New Secretariat, NTR Gardens, Mint Compound and conclude back at IMAX. Cops advised commuters to take a note of the traffic diversions, which will be effective from 11 am on December 9 until the event concludes.

Vehicles moving from V V Statue, Khairtabad, towards Khairtabad flyover will not be allowed towards Necklace Road, IMAX and Rotary and will be diverted at V V Statue towards Shadan College, Ravindra Bharathi.

Motorists from Budha Bhavan and Nallagutta Junction, moving towards Necklace Road, IMAX and Rotary will be diverted at Nallagutta Junction towards Ranigunj, Tankbund.

Commuters from Rasoolpura, Minister Road, will not be allowed towards Necklace and Rotary and, will be diverted at Nallagutta Junction towards Ranigunj.

Similarly, commuters travelling from Iqbal Minar Junction intending to go towards Telugu Talli junction and Tankbund should take the Telugu Talli flyover towards Katta Maisamma temple/Lower Tank Bund. Alternatively, they can take a right turn at Iqbal Minar, Ravindra Bharathi, and proceed towards Public Gardens Junction, Basheerbagh and Liberty and go either towards BRK Bhavan or Tank bund.

Motorists from Tankbund towards Necklace and Rotary will be diverted at Telugu Thalli Junction towards Iqbal Minar at Ravindra Bharathi Junction. Commuters moving from BRKR Bhavan towards necklace and Rotary will be diverted at Telugu Talli Junction towards Iqbal Minar, Ravindra Bharathi junction.

Commuters moving from Iqbal Minar junction towards Mint compound lane will be diverted at Iqbal Minar Junction towards Ravindra Bharathi Junction.

Commuters from Khairatabad Bada Ganesh lane towards Printing Press Junction or Necklace road and Rotary will be diverted at Bada Ganesh towards Rajdoot lane.

The police informed that public places, including NTR Garden, NTR Ghat, Necklace Road and Lumbini Park, will be closed between December 9 and 11 and traffic restrictions may also be imposed on the nights of December 7 and 8, if required.

Traffic-congested junctions

When the traffic restriction are in place, the junctions at VV Statue, Khairtabad, Old Saifabad PS, Lakdikapul, Ravindra Bharathi, Mint Compound Road, Telugu Thalli, Necklace road and Rotary, Nalla Gutta, Katta Maisamma, Tank Bund, Nampally, NMDC and Masab Tank will be congested due to traffic diversions. Commuters are advised to avoid these junctions.

RTC bus-route diversions

RTC buses from Afzalgunj towards Secunderabad shall avoid the Tank Bund road and would proceed on Telugu Talli Flyover, Katta Maisamma, Lower Tank Bund, DBR Mills and Kavadiguda. Alternatively, they can take a right turn at Iqbal Minar/Ravindra Bharathi and proceed towards Public Gardens junction, Basheerbagh and Liberty.