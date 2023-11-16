Train drags youth to five kms in Mancherial

Hyderabad : Two youths lost their lives as they tried to cross railway gate without stopping. A young man's body was cut into two pieces after being hit by a speeding train. The train dragged another youth stuck in the engine for a distance of five kilometers. Tragedy took place in Mandamarri mandal of Mancherial district.

According to the locals and the railway police, electrician Bhukya Suresh (30) and painter Bala Chandu (40) of Ramakrishnapur Subhash Nagar left Mancherial for Subhash Nagar on a bike on Wednesday night.

They waited for a while as the Kyathanapally railway gate fell. As the train was not coming, they tried to go from below the gate. In this sequence, the speeding Kerala Express hit their bike. As a result, Bhukya Suresh's body was cut into two pieces while Bala Chandu was stuck under the train engine. The train dragged along and took it to Mancherial station which is five kilometers away.

There the railway police took out Chandu's body. The dead bodies were taken to the hospital for post-mortem. Meanwhile, the Congress leaders came to know about the accident and protested at the Kyatanapally gate. They criticized that the accident happened because of the non-completion of the Kyatanapally flyover. BRS MLA Balka Suman was furious that despite the funds being sanctioned in 2014, the construction of the bridge has not been taken up till now. He demanded a compensation of Rs.1 crore to the families of the dead youths and a government job for each of the two families.