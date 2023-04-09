Train Pe Charcha leaves students in awe

Hyderabad: Excitement was lit large on the faces of schoolchildren as they got an opportunity to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and interact with him onboard of the Secunderabad- Tirupati Vande Bharat train that was flagged off on Saturday.

Around 60 students from different schools and colleges boarded the train with paintings and essays which were selected by the schools following a competition that was held prior to the inauguration. Most of the students were from class VI to class IX. Akhil Reddy, a class IX student of Railway School, Chilakalguda, said, "I had a mesmerizing experience while interacting with PM Modi. He asked us to do yoga and study well for our upcoming exams."

Describing how she was selected, Madhavi, class VIII student from St Ann's School, said she was the only one whose painting was selected with the theme Vande Bharat. She said it was a dream come true for her to have met Modi and shown him her painting.



Shreya, another student of class VIII, Kendriya Vidyalaya, Picket, said, "I was just eagerly waiting for this day, after my name was announced in an essay writing competition. I got a golden opportunity to interact with the Prime Minister, which I never dreamt in my life." She said he motivated students to include yoga in their activities to reach their study goals. Another student of Johnson Grammar School said that he asked Modi how he manages his time. "You attend so many programmes every day," he asked. Modi replied that if you plan your activities and schedule them properly it can be easily done. He said he also wanted to ask Modi about wildlife protection but could not do so due to shortage of time. However, he said he had shown his painting on Vande Bharat to the PM.

Another class IX girl said that she informed Modi about her passion for sailing and showed him her painting as well. Modi wished her success in her aims.