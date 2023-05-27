Live
Training programme on plastic ban organized in Hyderabad
Director General of Environment Protection Training & Research Institute and Principal Secretary to Telangana government A vani Prasad organized the event
Hyderabad: Principal Secretary to Government of Telangana, the Director General of Environment Protection Training & Research Institute (EPTRI), A Vani Prasad, on Saturday organized a training programme on plastic ban, including the single-use plastic ban, and Construction and Demolition of Waste Management (CDWM) treatment on the premises of the institute at Gachibowli.
Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar took part in the event.
Shamshabad Municipal Commissioner Bogeshwarlu, Sanitary inspector B Laxmaiah, and Environmental Engineer, P Anil Kumar were also attended the training programme.
