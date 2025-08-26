Live
Travancore royal family member visits Chilkur Balaji temple
Padma Shri Aswathi Thirunal Gowri Lakshmi Bayi is an acclaimed author and poet
Hyderabad: Padma Shri Aswathi Thirunal Gowri Lakshmi Bayi, a distinguished member of the Travancore Royal Family on Monday, visited the sacred Chilkur Balaji Temple along with her family members.
An acclaimed author and poet, she is renowned for her writings on the rich history of Travancore and the revered Shri Padmanabhaswamy Temple. Her visit marks a reaffirmation of the longstanding spiritual bond between the Archaka-cum-Trustee family of Chilkur Balaji Temple and the Padmanabhadasa Royal Family of Travancore.
During the visit, she was presented with the August 2025 issue of VAK Magazine, which highlights a heartfelt appeal by devotees to the Attorney General of India.
The appeal urges him to positively guide the Supreme Court in the deliberations of the 143 ‘Special Reference’ concerning the constitutional powers of the Governors and the President. The occasion underscored not only shared spiritual traditions but also a collective voice towards upholding constitutional values and heritage.