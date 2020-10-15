Tremors felt in Hyderabad's financial district

Residents of financial district and NGOs colony complained of facing tremors in the wee hours on Wednesday leaving them sleepless. They said that they felt the tremors from 1.30 am to 4 am several times also around 2.30 pm on Wednesday.

However, tremors were intensified on Wednesday night following which the residents of the colonies ran out of their homes. They alerted the police who rushed to the spot and inquired about the incident

Serilingampally additional commissioner Venkanna spoke to the residents and assured to deploy DRF teams. He also said that the incident will be brought to the notice of experts and will ascertain the cause of the incident.

Similar incident reported in Borabanda last week when residents said that they heard a loud sound and ran out of the houses suspecting it as an earthquake. After the incident, the National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) at Uppal installed seismographic machines at some places.

The tremors were recorded of about 1.5 on the Richter scale.