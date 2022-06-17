TRS Assembly seat heads to act as party eyes & ears

Hyderabad: TRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao is contemplating to appoint either coordinators or in-charges in the Assembly constituencies across the State, who would be staying in the constituency and giving a feedback to him till the next elections.

According to party sources, KCR is planning on this on the suggestion from election strategist Prashanth Kishor.

The idea in having in-charges is said to be taking stock of the situation at the ground level in constituencies. Until now the TRS chief had given importance to the MLAs, who take up important government programmes and also party-related activities.

The party leaders said the coordinators would be staying in the constituencies and interacting with people, asking them whether or not they were getting benefits of various government schemes. They would also check the track record of the MLAs and regularly give reports to the party leadership, said a senior leader. There have been altercations between the MLAs and the former legislators in some constituencies. There has been a tussle between the present and former MLA in Tandur constituency. Similar is the case with the Kollapur constituency. At some places where there is no ruling party MLA; the coordinator would keep an eye on the existing in-charge.

Sources said the party leadership was planning whether to have one or two in-charges in a constituency. It was planning to make the MPP leaders or district leaders as coordinators. Sources said the party would take a call on the candidates based on the reports of coordinators. If any sitting members get adverse reports, the party chief may take a call on giving tickets. It may be mentioned here that the TRS leadership is planning to change candidates this time. During the 2018 elections, all sitting MLAs were given tickets. This time there would be changes; this was indicated by the TRS working president KT Rama Rao during his Khammam tour where he said sitting members may not get tickets again; if needed they would be changed.