TRS: BJP leaders aping TS government schemes

Hyderabad: Several TRS leaders on Tuesday alleged that the BJP leaders were copying the schemes of the Telangana government and portraying them as their own schemes.

Addressing a press conference at the TRSLP office here, MLA KP Vivekanand and MLC M S Prabhakar took exception to the BJP leadership claiming that the State government was copying some Central schemes.

"The BJP has turned into a 'Bada Jhoota Party' and the Prime Minister Narendra Modi was involved only in talking and doing nothing. "It is ridiculous to say that Aarogyasri was a copy of Aayushman Bharat. Amit Shah says Alluri Sitaramaraju has fought for Telangana... maybe he is under the influence of 'RRR'. They are becoming a laughing stock by speaking lines," quipped Vivekanand.

The TRS leader said while Yogi Adityanath came to power by losing seats as against those in the earlier polls, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao came back to power with more seats. "The Centre claiming the Mission Bhagiratha as part of Jal Jeevan Mission is nothing but shameful because Modi had launched the scheme in Telangana.

He referred to Union Minister G Kishan Reddy as 'confusion Reddy' and said he didn't know what he was doing. The BJP chief in the State was also speaking like a 'crazy person'. 'The party should suspend Sanjay who has lost his mental balance, said Vivekanand, demanding his suspension on the lines of Nupur Sharma and Navin Jindal. He alleged that the BJP was politicising the gang-rape of a minor. Taking exception to the meeting of PM Modi with the GHMC corporators, Prabhakar said the PM should send the corporators to Telangana with funds. He said the BJP leaders should question Modi for not releasing funds to the State.