TRS bypoll candidate Nomula Bhagat tests positive

Hyderabad: There has been a spike in the number of positive cases in the Nagarjuna Sagar constituency, which witnessed huge gatherings in run up to the bypoll, which was held on April 17.

According to the officials, as many as 160 positive cases were reported in the constituency. TRS party's candidate for the bypoll, Nomula Bhagat was affected with the virus. Along with the TRS candidate Bhagat, his family members, party leaders Koti Reddy, Kadari Anjaiah have also got affected with the deadly virus. It is learnt that several BJP and Congress leaders also were affected with the deadly virus.

It is believed that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao got affected during the public meeting in Halia in Nagarjuna Sagar. According to the party leaders, the TRS chief, during the public meeting shared the dais with Bhagat.

The chief minister had addressed a public meeting in Halia a day before the end of the campaign for the bypoll in the constituency on April 14. Incidentally, Nomula Bhagat and some other leaders were present on the stage during the public meeting. During the meeting, Bhagat had come in close contact with the chief minister. Though Bhagat was wearing a mask, he was asked to remove the mask and wave to the crowd. Bhagat and Koti Reddy had stayed adjacent to the TRS chief till he ended his speech.