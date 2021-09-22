TRS, Congress trying to divert attention from 'yatra', alleges Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Responding to the ongoing war of words between the ruling TRS and Opposition Congress, BJP State President Bandi Sanjay alleged on Tuesday that the parties were trying to divert the attention of people from his successful 'padayatra' and other key issues by raising the drug issues. Sanjay was addressing a public meeting at Nizamsagar Crossroads in Kamareddy district, on his 25th day of 'Praja Sangram Yatra' after travelling 300 km.

Speaking on farmers' issues, Sanjay warned Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao not to create panic among them with his threats over purchase of their produce. He alleged that the State government was not ready to buy at least 20 lakh tonnes of paddy, whereas the reality was the Centre was ready to purchase 60 lakh tonnes.

The BJP leader threatened to lay siege to KCR's farmhouse if he fails to purchase farmers' products. He asserted that BJP would fight to get the problems of the podu farmers solved by the government. Stating that KCR was deceiving people, particularly farmers in the name of Dharni Portal, Sanjay said farmers were unable to get crop loans and benefits of the Rytu Bandhu because of non-issue of passbooks of their lands.

He alleged that the CM had not fulfilled a single promise made to people of Kamareddy before the elections. He added that the BJP has launched the yatra to mitigate problems and provide justice to people.

Faulting the excise policy, Sanjay took a dig at KCR for allegedly opening one wine shop and bar for every km, instead of a school. He criticised the MIM party activists for allegedly encroaching temple lands in Kamareddy. Kamareddy district unit president Aruna Tara, State leaders, including Dr Manahor Reddy, A Rakesh Reddy, N V Subhash and V Sangappa Venkat Ramana Reddy attended the meeting.