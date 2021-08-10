TRS dubs Revanth drama artist for belittling KCR

Hyderabad: Several TRS party leaders, including two ministers, came down heavily on TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy for his outburst against the State government and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. While referring to the Congress party they called them "drama company" and their leader as "drama artist".

In a series of press conferences, ministers and legislators lashed out at Reddy for his comments at the Indravelli public meeting. Ministers V Prashanth Reddy and A Indrakaran Reddy said that the Indravelli meeting had no benefits either for tribals or Dalits. "It was only used for Revanth Reddy's verbal diarrhoea. The Congress government had ordered firing on tribals in Indravelli. Indira Gandhi was the Prime Minister then and T Anjaiah Chief Minister of the State," they said.

The ministers objected to the Congress leader's comments of bringing 'Soniamma Rajyam' and wondered whether people would want rule of Sonia Gandhi, who was responsible for delaying Telangana for ten years and becoming a reason for suicides of thousands of youth in Telangana. They recalled that Reddy had once referred to Sonia as 'Bali Devata'. "The case against Revanth Reddy is in final stages and he is sure to get imprisoned. Revanth Reddy would have the credit of going to jail while being in the post of PCC chief. He is no match to KCR; he should maintain caution while speaking against the CM," warned Prashanth Reddy.

Objecting to the language used by TPCC chief, Indrakaran Reddy said that he would cut Revanth's tongue if he targets individuals. "The CM has promised to solve the problem of Podu lands and TRS party would be in power for 25 years," they claimed.

G Balaraju, MLA, referred to Reddy as 'RTI Reddy, alleging that he had earned illegally by misusing the Right to Information Act. "You call KCR a 'Sannasi'? You are a useless fellow. The Congress party did not win in Indravelli mandal during the last 40 years which is testimony to people's anger against the Congress," he said.

At a separate press conference A Jeevan Reddy, MLA, said that the PCC chief, while raising the issue of KCR's family properties should first clear how he earned crores while starting career as a painter. "Revanth Reddy is kaidi number 1779 in Chanchalguda and kaidi number 4170 in Cherlapally Jail. Legislators N Bhaskar Rao, Ch Lingaiah, S Saidi Reddy also addressed the press during the day," he added.