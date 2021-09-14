TRS Government failed to act in rape-murder case: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Monday alleged that the State government had not taken any steps on the rape and murder of six-year-old girl of Singereni Colony of Saidabad.

Reddy asked the State government as to why it had failed in arresting the accused so far. He made these remarks after visiting the victim's family members at their residence. He extended some financial help on behalf of the party.

Revanth alleged that the government was behaving in a cruel manner, adding that it was doing injustice to people.

Asserting that tribals in the State had worked hard for the formation of separate Telangana, he described as 'unfortunate' that no State minister responded on the issue so far.

He claimed that excess use of cannabis and drugs was leading to such incidents. Targeting Home Minister Md. Mahmood Ali, who adopted the Saidabad area, he asked the minister as to why he was not visiting it. He made it clear that the party would fight on the issue till justice was done to the victim's family.