TRS leaders resolve to ensure victory of Kavitha in Council polls

Hyderabad: TRS leaders from Nizamabad have resolved to ensure the huge victory of Kalvakuntla Kavitha, who is contesting the Council elections under the local body quota.



A meeting of the TRS party leaders was held at the residence of Minister V Prashanth Reddy on Sunday where they resolved to work for the huge victory of former MP Kavitha. The voters in this constituency would be the MPTCs, ZPTCs, Corporators and Counsilors.

Among the electorate the TRS leaders claim to have the support of 80 per cent of the public representatives and decided to entrust responsibilities to all the leaders in the erstwhile Nizamabad district. They allocated a group of voters to each leader and the responsibility of the leader would be to ensure that the vote is cast in favour of Kavitha.

The election to Council seat would be on October 9. The bypoll was necessitated because of the disqualification of a member R Bhoopati Reddy.