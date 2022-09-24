TRS terms Bandi Sanjay Kumar's yatra an utter flop

Hyderabad: TRS MLA K P Vivekananda on Friday said that there was no response to the BJP State president Bandi Sanjay's fourth phase of Praja Sangrama Yatra and termed it as an utter flop.



Vivekananda said that people were not showing any interest in meeting Bandi during the yatra and that the BJP president was unable to mention even a single accomplishment achieved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the welfare of people.

"Since the Prime Minister has done nothing for the welfare of the country during the last eight years, Bandi promises to continue all welfare schemes of the TRS government if the BJP is voted to power in Telangana, '' the TRS MLA said. Lashing out at Union Minister of State for Rural Development Niranjan Jyothi who alleged during the public meeting in Hyderabad on Thursday marking the completion of fourth phase of Praja Sangrama Yatra that corruption and non- implementation of central schemes has become the hallmark of TRS government, Vivekananda questioned the Union Minister as to how her ministry has announced 13 awards to Telangana if her claim of corruption is true in the State.