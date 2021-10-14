TRS 'Vijaya Garjana' at Warangal in November

Hyderabad: TRS proposes to hold a mammoth public meeting 'Telangana Vijaya Garjana' at Warangal on November 15 to mark completion of two decades of formation of the pink party.

While party leaders say that the public meeting would be attended by lakhs of people, it may not be possible to have such a huge gathering in view of the Covid restrictions which are still in vogue. The public meeting is being organised to showcase the achievements of the government since it came to power in 2014.Talking to the media, party working president K T Rama Rao on Wednesday said the plenary of TRS party would be held on October 25 with 14,000 representatives of the party at HICC in the city. The election of the party president will also take place on the same day.

Party leaders say that this would be more of a formality as the party has to elect a new president once every two years as per the party bylaws. KCR would be re-elected as the party president, they said. At the same time, some feel that the possibility of KTR being promoted as party president is not ruled out.

The schedule for the election would be announced on October 17 and nominations would be accepted till October 22. Scrutiny of the nominations would be held on October 23, withdrawal of candidature would be on October 24 and the general body (plenary) would be held on October 25. Party general secretary M Sreenivas Reddy would be the returning officer.

KTR said, "The party had achieved so many victories during the last two decades and had won all elections since it came to power. All leaders have been asked to hold constituency-wise preparatory meetings from October 27 to ensure that the Warangal Garjana becomes a grand success."