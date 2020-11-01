TRS wins 104 seats in GHMC elections: minister Talasani

Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said that the TRS party would win 104 seats of the total 150 seats in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, the minister asked the centre to release Rs 1,000 crore to the flood-hit victims in Hyderabad. He also assured all help to the people from the state government. Citing to the municipal elections, the minister said that the Congress and BJP parties lack candidates to field in the elections. He also exuded confidence of the TRS party winning in graduates constituency elections.

He then continued that whatever the elections may be, the TRS party would emerge victorious. "The BJP is trying to win in the Dubbak elections through Goebbels campaign," he said. Dubbak will go for by-elections tomorrow and the results will be announced on November 10.