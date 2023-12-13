Live
Just In
TS BJP Mahila Morcha chief demands Kharge’s resignation
Highlights
Hyderabad: Telangana State BJP Mahila Morcha chief Githa Murthy demanded the resignation of Congress party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, vowing moral responsibility for the corruption of his party’s MP.
Addressing a protest programme organised under the aegis of the party central zone in Nallakunta on Tuesday, she criticised the grand old party as corrupted. It was exposed following the IT sleuths unearthing the ill-gotten money from the position of Congress MP Dhiraj Sahu. Party Central Zone president Dr Gowtham Rao, Corporators Amurtha, Uma Rani and other party leaders participated in the protest programme.
