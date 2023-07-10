TS Governor clarifies no bill is pending with Raj Bhavan

Following news reports on the pending bills with Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, the Raj Bhavan authorities informed that there are no bills pending with Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.



In a press communique issued by the Raj Bhavan here on Monday, it has been clarified that as on date, no bill is pending in the Governor's office. Among the bills, three bills are cleared and two bills have been referred to the President’s office. The rest of the Bills have been returned to the State government with adequate explanation and message, it said.



On the occasion, the Raj Bhavan has also requested the media to seek clarification officially from the Governor's office before releasing any news.



It may be mentioned here that relations between Governor and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao were strained ever since the former rejected CM KCR’s recommendation to give the nod to MLC candidate P Kaushik Reddy under Governor Quota.



The governor had approved three bills —Telangana Motor Vehicles Taxation (Amendment) Bill, 2022, Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and Telangana Municipal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and reserved two bills for consideration and assent of the President of India. They are: The University of Forestry Telangana Bill, 2022 and The Telangana Universities Common Recruitment Board Bill, 2022.

The government withheld three other bills: the Telangana State Private Universities (Establishment and Regulation) (Amendment) Bill, 2022; the Telangana Municipal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and the Telangana Public Employment (Regulation of Age of Superannuation).