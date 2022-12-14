TS govt proposes to construct ropeway at Manyamkonda temple

Hyderabad: The Telangana Government has proposed to construct a rope way at the Manyamkonda temple in Devarakadra in Mahabubnagar District and asked the Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC) to submit a report on the proposal.

The officials have been asked to prepare proposals for the establishment of a state-of-the-art ropeway for the convenience of the devotees visiting the Manyamkonda Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple. State tourism minister V Srinivas Goud held a review meeting with officials of the Corporation and directed them to immediately prepare proposals for the development of Kalyana Katta, Koneru, establishment of stalls in a modern manner and the construction of VIP guest rooms.

The minister also said that there is a proposal to have a huge idol of Lord Varah Swamy at the temple premises and asked the officials to examine a suitable place for the idol. He also asked the officials to send proposals for nitya annadana satram in the temple premises.

The Minister asked the priests to take up works as per the Agama shastra of the temple and suggested the officials to take steps to ensure that the development works are done in accordance with the temple's traditions and vastu. Earlier, they discussed the budget hotel, construction of rooms for tourists/devotees, Kalyana Mandapam and canteen under the supervision of Tourism Corporation in Manyamkonda. In addition to these, the Minister also discussed the development of Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple and approach road in New Gunj in Mahabubnagar Town.

Manyamkonda Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple, is a famous spiritual centre in South Telangana, located about 20 km away from Mahabubnagar town on the way towards Raichur. The legend say that people who cannot afford to go to Tirumala Tirupati can worship at Manyamkonda, which would have the same 'punya' and hence the temple is called Telangana Tirupati. Located in a cave on the top of the natural mountains where saints used to do tapasya, Sri Venkateshwara Swamy gave darshan in the form of Adi Sheshavatara. The place was known as Munula Konda as saints did tapasya here but later the name Manyamkonda came into existence.