TS Minorities Commission deliberates on issues

Hyderabad: The 24th monthly meeting of the Telangana State Minorities Commission (TSMC) under the chairmanship, Mohammed Qamaruddin held at Commission's office on Monday.

During meeting, the members reviewed the follow-up action on the decisions taken in the last month's meeting and decided to call for the expenditure statement of the Methodist Church of India, Hyderabad.

Gutsi Noria and other members asked the Chairman whether any action was taken with regard to conduct of national seminar. The Chairman replied that the matter had been already discussed with the authority of Marri Chenna Reddy Institute of Human Resources Development and the programme would be organised in the first week of January.

The members requested the Chairman to address the Chief Secretary on furnishing of copies of GOs issued by the government time to time so that the Commission may be aware of the latest government orders more particularly related to welfare schemes.

The Minorities Commission received 966 petitions as on November 30, successfully attained and closed 802 Cases (83%) and the remaining are in process of following up.

Vice Chairman B Shanker Luke, Secretary Harish Chander Sahu members Mohammed Arshad Ali Khan, Dr Vidya Sravanti, Surender Singh, M A Azeem, Advisor Syed Riyazuddin, PS T Gopal Rao, Additional PS MA Khadeer Siddiqui were present.

