TSCHE, State varsities mull ways to fill vacancies

Hyderabad: How to go ahead with a special drive to fill about 1,100 vacancies of teaching positions in the State universities? The issue is now on the agenda of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) and the state varsities.

It may be mentioned here that the State government had given its approval for the recruitment process way back in 2017. However, it hit a roadblock due to the absence of regular vice-chancellors, besides, a few other issues. Further, the universities and the government had to wait for the nod of the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Now with the State government determined to fill up 50,000 vacancies in the government sector, the TSCHE and the varsities are tasked to come up with an action plan for filling up the vacancies.

However, given the past experiences, these entities want to ensure that the new recruitments do not land in the court. Because, earlier in 2012-13, the universities had conducted recruitment process which later ended up in controversies and legal tangles.

Against this backdrop, the TSCHE and the State varsities are now exploring a feasible alternative mode of conducting the recruitment drive. It includes a common recruitment process for all the State varsities through Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) and creating a special body for conducting the recruitment process.

Speaking to The Hans India, Commissioner of Collegiate Education, Navin Mittal said, "Earlier recruitments in 2012-13 have landed in problems and we are yet to come out of them same. A meeting of the vice-chancellors of all the varsities besides the officials of TSCHE has been called to deliberate on the issue."

The basic issue of discussion on the agenda was whether to conduct the special drive of the recruitment process through TSPSC or create an altogether a separate body for the conduct of recruitment process. However, no final decision has been taken on the issue. Once a decision is taken, the same would be sent to the State government for its nod before the actual process of the recruitment process is rolled out.