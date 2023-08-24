TSNAB nabs three persons involved in smuggling ganja

Hyderabad: The TSNAB (Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau) detectives, in along with the Golconda Police, have apprehended three individuals involved in the illicit sale of ganja. The authorities have successfully seized a substantial quantity of 23.4 kgs of ganja, in addition to impounding a vehicle, confiscating sale proceeds amounting to Rs 40.3 lakhs, and identifying other assets collectively valued at Rs 4 crore.

The individuals taken into custody have been identified as Kalapathi Gowtham Singh (21), K Nithubai (45), and Madhu Bai (60), all residents of Serilingampally. They were found in possession of the narcotic substance ganja. Moreover, a minor aged 16, categorised as a child in conflict with the law, as well as six other suspects, remain at large. The investigating team has also identified immovable assets valued at Rs 2 Crores, which were presumably acquired through the proceeds from ganja sales. Additionally, the authorities have frozen 16 bank accounts with cash deposits totaling Rs 1.53 crores.

According to law enforcement officials, the arrested individuals have been engaged in the illicit ganja trade for several years within the Hyderabad and Cyberabad areas. The modus operandi employed by the suspects involves procuring ganja in bulk from known sources in Dhoolpet at a rate of Rs 8,000 per kilogram. After subdividing the substance into sachets containing 5 grams each, they sell these sachets for Rs 250 a piece. This practice allows them to generate profits amounting to Rs 50,000 from each kilogram of ganja.

It is notable that one of the accused, Nithubai, had previously been apprehended under the PD Act by the Prohibition & Excise Police Station in Serilingampally in 2021. Following her release from Women's Jail, Chanchalguda, in October 2022, she resumed her involvement in the ganja trade. The proceeds from these activities enabled the accused to acquire opulent residences across different localities, as well as purchase motorcycles and various other movable and immovable assets.

Based on a tip-off, the TSNAB operatives, in collaboration with the Golconda Police, successfully apprehended the accused. Subsequently, they also detained Nithubai and Madhu Bai, confiscating the contraband in the process.