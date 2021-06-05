TSPCB, EPTRI celebrate World Environment Day virtually

Hyderabad: Around 4% greenery has increased since the kick start of the Haritha Haram program in Telangana, says Indrakaran Reddy, Minister for Environment, Science & Technology, Telangana while speaking in a virtual celebration of World Environment Day.

Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) in Collaboration with Environment Protection Training & Research Institute (EPTRI) jointly organized series of events to create awareness on environmental conservation and ecology restoration among the general public and students through virtual mode on the occasion of World Environment Day (WED) Celebrations, 2021. Speaking on the occasion, A Indrakaran Reddy urged everyone to step towards environment protection, create awareness on environment and asked to save our water resources and greenery in the city. He appreciated the efforts of team TSPCB & EPTRI, He informed that 4% greenery increased after Haritha Haram, Save forest and Biodiversity and other programs.

Neethu Prasad, MS, TSPCB explained about restoration activities and importance of environmental conservation to ecological balance and sustainable agricultural development system along with reduction of greenhouse gases to control climate change.

Dr Rajat Kumar , Chief Secretary to Government, Government of Telangana I&CAD & Environment ,Science & technology (FAC) are addressed through virtual mode on sustainable development goal for elimination poverty and relationship environmental sustainability society in Telangana state and also explained world largest tree plantation Haritha Haram by Government of Telangana. Also release e-posters and stickers of World Environment Day-2021.

During the period from 27th May ,2021 to 4th June 2021 around 2000 students including colleges and schools students participated along with TSPCB employees & EPTRI employees conducting various competitions on to restore environment.