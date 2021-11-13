TSRTC chief warns bus drivers on rash driving

Hyderabad: TSRTC Chairman Bajireddy Goverdhan on Friday warned the TSRTC bus drivers for frequent accidents and asked them to undergo training in the Corporation's zonal staff training colleges in Hyderabad and Warangal and hone their driving skills. Goverdhan said that TSRTC would not hesitate to levy huge penalties and cancel the agreements with private hire bus owners if they do not mend their ways. He admonished the drivers for over speeding and putting the passenger's lives at risk. "We will immediately identify such drivers and train them, he added."

Scribes to get discount in online RTC ticket-booking Here is good news for all journalists of the State. Managing Director of TSRTC VC Sajjanar has announced that all accredited journalists of the State could avail discount if they booked tickets online.

He made the revelation through his official Twitter handle. The MD thanked two net users for suggesting to extend the discount to journalists online. All the accredited journalists have expressed their happiness over his decision. They tweeted their thanks-giving message on the MD's Twitter handle.