TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar along with family carries Ganesh idol in RTC bus for immersion

Hyderabad: The immersion of Ganesh idols in Hyderabad city is underway with much fervour. The devotees who worshiped Lord Ganesh for nine days have started the procession to immerse the idols in Hussain Sagar. Meanwhile, the TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar participated in the immersion ceremony and held a procession of idol differently. The MD along with his family has carried out the idol procession in an RTC bus. The video of it is currently going viral.



The Ganesh Immersion event is going on in full swing. Minister Talsani Srinivas Yadav supervised the procession which reached Old City in Charminar. City Mayor Vijayalakshmi was also present on the occasion. Talasani urged the people to co-operate in the ongoing immersion program in a peaceful atmosphere.

On the other hand, DGP Mahender Reddy is overseeing the Ganesh idol immersion program from the command control room. The Commissioner conducted a video conference with the SPs. The DGP, who is overseeing the immersion arrangements across the state, made several suggestions to the authorities that the immersion of Ganesh should take place peacefully.







