TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar visits zonal workshop & scrap yard

Hyderabad: The TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar visited the RTC zonal workshop and scrap yard at Uppal on Wednesday and saw the engine section, units section, body shop, stores, tyre rethreading shop and scrap yard and interacted with the employees.

Sajjanar enquired about the wellbeing of employees. He asked them to visit different service centres and imbibe technical skills and implement them in zonal workshops and improve the quality of bus units and thereby reduce the expenditure. Recently, four workshop teams of TSRTC participated in a national convention on quality concepts and received excellence awards.

Team leaders D Ravinder, T Anwar Pasha, R Harikrishna and K Karunakar Reddy and their team members were appreciated by the MD He planted saplings at the zonal workshop at Uppal along with ED (revenue and secretary to corporation) A Purshottam and ED (engineering) C Vinod and other officials and supervisors, employees participated.