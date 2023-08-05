TSRTC merger bill: Sought clarity to avoid future problems, says governor

Telangana state governor Tamilisai Soundarajan has responded to the government's TSRTC merger bill and expressed concerns about the process followed in passing the bill.

The governor said that she sought the clarity in the bill to avoid any future issues and ensure that it adhere to constitutional rules. The governor raised questions regarding the dues and funds owed to workers in various forms.

Further, the governor also responded to that RTC workers protest and suggested that they demand government to address other demands. The governor said that she had sought the explanation due to the lack of clarity in the draft regarding retirement benefits and health benefits.

Acknowledging the workers' right to demand future rights, the governor questioned why the issue of arrears was not being demanded with the same fighting spirit.