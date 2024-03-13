TSRTC revs up green push as 22 electric metro buses hit the roads

Hyderabad: For the first time, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) introduced eco-friendly non-AC electric green metro express buses in the city. Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, along with Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar and Komati Venkat Reddy, flagged off a total of 22 electric green metro express buses at the B R Ambedkar Statue on NTR Marg on Tuesday.

Following the inauguration ceremony, the Ministers travelled in an e-bus from the Ambedkar Statue to the Telangana secretariat.

According to TSRTC, the 12-meter-long buses have ergonomically designed 2×2 seating for 35 passengers, including the driver, and can travel up to 225 km on a single charge.

This new fleet of TSRTC buses offers full charging within three to four hours and provides onboard cell phone charging facilities. Operating entirely on electricity with zero emissions, they feature front and rear air suspensions for passenger comfort during travel. Additionally, these buses are equipped with security cameras, a panic buzzer, reverse parking cameras, and a fire detection and alarm system (FDAS).

On this occasion, Bhatti Vikramarka stated that it is a matter of pride for Telangana that TSRTC, which was previously incurring losses, is now turning a profit with the implementation of the Mahalakshmi scheme, providing free bus travel for women. He highlighted that, due to women utilising the facility of free travel in their daily lives, the footfall on RTC buses has increased.

Bhatti explained that the Telangana government has recognised the importance of the public transport system and has introduced several programmes in the last 90 days. He reminded that the salary revision was made to acknowledge the hard work and effort of the RTC staff, and a 21 percent fitment was also recently announced. He clarified that the government will provide assistance to strengthen the development of TSRTC.

Ponnam Prabhakar thanked the RTC staff for their hard work in implementing the Mahalakshmi scheme. He emphasised that the government is prioritising the protection and welfare of the staff. He clarified that the RTC will address problems using innovative ideas.

The Transport Minister stated that for the first time in Telangana, the corporation has introduced electric non-AC buses, and the Mahalakshmi scheme is being implemented in these buses. With the increase in footfall, more new buses will be procured in the coming days, and the government will provide assistance for their purchase.

Minister Komati Reddy Venkat Reddy praised the TSRTC staff for their dedication and discipline, ensuring the safe transportation of lakhs of people to their destinations every day.

TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar expressed special thanks to the government for recently announcing a 21 per cent fitment for its employees. He highlighted that TSRTC is on the path of development with the government's support.

Under the Mahalakshmi scheme, 25 crore women have travelled on RTC buses. He said that the company has planned to utilise 2,515 buses with the government's assistance in the coming months.

Khairtabad MLA Danam Nagender, Transport Commissioner Jyoti Buddha Prakash, Joint Director Apurvara Rao, TSRTC COVO Dr Ravinder, EDs Munishekhar, Krishnakanth, Venkateshwarlu, CME Raghu Nath Rao, and others were present.