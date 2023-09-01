TSRTC suspends T-9 tickets till Sep 4

Hyderabad: In view of the huge rush due to ‘Raksha Bandhan’, Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has decided to temporarily suspend T-9 tickets for three more days.

According to TSRTC, the service was already put on hold from August 29 to September 1; it has been extended to September 4. It has announced these tickets will continue as usual from September 5. “Like last year, this year too there is a rush of passengers due to ‘Rakhi Purnima’. It is difficult to enter the passenger's gender, age, and other details in the TIM machines for issuing tickets during huge rush. The corporation has taken the decision to hold the service.

The suspension of T-9 tickets will be in effect till September 4. From the 5th, they will continue as usual,” said TSRTC chairman MLA Bajireddy Govardhan. The TSRTC introduced two types of T-9 tickets for passengers traveling in ‘Palle Velugu’ buses in the State. The ticket for two-way travel within a 60-km range is T-9-60 and is priced at Rs 100. The T-9-30 ticket which costs Rs 50 is for travel within a 30-km range

