TSRTC to run ‘Green Metro Luxury’ AC buses from today

♦ The services will be launched in a phased manner

♦ For safety purposes there is a panic button facility at every seat along with a vehicle tracking system

♦ FDSS is installed in buses to detect and prevent fire accidents

Hyderabad: Taking a significant step to make public transport more eco-friendly, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) announced the launch of electric buses in the city. Initially, RTC would roll out 25 electric buses on Wednesday and remaining buses would be launched in a phased manner.

TSRTC to launch the new ‘Green Metro Luxury’ AC buses for city passengers, which will be made available from Wednesday. It will be launched by the Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar near Gachibowli stadium. TSRTC chairman and MLA Bajireddy Govardhan and TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar to flag off the new buses.

According to TSRTC, out of total 50 Green Metro luxury AC services, 25 buses are being made available in the first installment and will be launched in phased manner. The remaining 25 buses will be available by November, which will provide a better and comfortable travel experience to the commuters along with environmental protection and pollution prevention.

The 12-meter long green luxury AC buses are available with State-of-the-art facilities. All facilities are provided in these buses to provide better and quality services to the passengers. These buses have a capacity of 35 seats equipped with mobile charging facilities and reading lamps. For the safety of the passengers, there is a panic button facility at every seat along with a vehicle tracking system which will be connected to the TSRTC control room.

Two CCTV cameras have been installed in each bus. They have a recording backup of one month. There is a reverse parking assistance camera to enable the bus to reverse. There are LED boards in the front and back of the bus. It contains the details of destinations.

Fire Detection Suppression System has been installed in buses to detect and prevent fire accidents early. Buses have a public address system to convey information to the passengers.