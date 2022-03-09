TSRTC women employees, passengers honoured

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation, Greater Hyderabad zone on Wednesday honoured the TSRTC women employees and passengers who have been traveling in RTC buses for a long time.

VC Sajjanar, TSRTC Vice Chairman and Managing Director was the chief guest of the event. 70 percent women conductors in RTC were commended for bringing good Electronic Press Kits (EPK) and were presented mementos.

Sajjanar said that women play an important role in everyone's life. One cannot imagine a world without them. They are appreciated for tidying up the house and shaping the future of children by properly managing job responsibilities in the RTC.